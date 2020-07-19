Elle Arvesen: What’s on teenagers' minds?

I’ve grown up watching post-apocalyptic, sci-fi and dystopian movies where the world falls apart and society collapses into a horrific place. Strangely, the state of our world today reminds me of those movies.

Every time I hear the sounds of the evening news from my TV, it seems like newscasters are foretelling a spike in COVID-19 cases, or some other horrible event that may happen soon.

I’m scared to socialize with people because I feel like I’m putting my family at risk, and I’m developing a serious case of cabin fever because of it.

It’s strange to think that in less than a month, the new school year will begin and I have no idea how my school is planing to deal with the threat of COVID-19.

Will students go to school every day, every other day, or only a couple of times a week? Will we be required to wear masks, and if so, how is that going to work? What will happen to sports, clubs and school activities such as football games and dances?

It’s so strange to think that only last year, my friends and I were fantasizing about how great and fun 2020 would be. Now, I would do anything to go back to 2019.

From this, I’ve learned a large lesson that may seem obvious but has helped me get through these last couple of months: Live every day to its fullest, or carpe diem.

There were so many times when I would brush off the fact that I was taking every day of 2019 for granted and complaining about all of my schoolwork. But now I wish desperately to go back to school and be reunited with my friends.