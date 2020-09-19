Elle Arvesen: Virtual learning has become 'Groundhog Day'

After a little more than four weeks since online school started, I can officially say that it's been the longest month of this quarantine.

I remember watching "Groundhog Day," starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, and thinking to myself how horrible it would be to live the same day over and over again.

That nightmare has pretty much become not only my reality but, also, most of the world’s reality. I think this is especially true for teenagers now that we’ve started virtual learning.

Before the first day of school, I was excited. I had been in quarantine doing practically nothing, and now I was going to see my friends again. Even though I would only be seeing them on my computer screen, it was enough to make me feel a bit happier.

When the first day of school finally arrived, I joined my Zoom meetings, met my new teachers and met the new students in my classes. I also saw old friends and teachers who I had gotten to know last year as a freshman. This made me extremely happy.