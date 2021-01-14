Elle Arvesen: The next generation of 4-H'ers

It has become glaringly obvious, especially recently, that the younger generations are important to the future. They have the power to influence the future greatly, and because of this, I decided to interview some of the younger members of my Lucky Clover 4-H Club.

Lately, I have noticed that our club has become increasingly dominated by younger members, which I think is great. Like I have said in the past, 4-H is a wonderful organization that teaches skills kids will use later in life.

When I joined 4-H at a young age and began as a mini-member, I learned a multitude of helpful skills that I now find myself using on a daily basis.

For example, I use my public speaking skills that I acquired in 4-H when I’m at school and have to give a presentation. And I also use my leadership skills to lead a group if we have to complete a group project. I can only imagine how much these skills will help me in college and my future career path.

So, without further ado, let’s hear what some of the younger generation’s opinions on 4-H.

First, I interviewed Myah Dunn, who is a new addition to our club. She joined in September and is 11 years old. She goes to Santa Ynez Elementary School and is in the sixth grade. I was interested in knowing what she liked best about 4-H and she told me, “Getting to help others and, hopefully, soon working with animals.”

I know one thing is for sure, we all miss being together as a community and sharing our love for animals.

Personally, I am so upset that some of our new and younger members have not been able to experience 4-H like I have experienced it in the past. Walking into the doors of the Grange, where we host our meetings, to be met with cheerful hellos from everyone in our club was always the highlight of my day.