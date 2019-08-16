As you may or may not know, my name is Elle Arvesen, and I’ve been a columnist for the Santa Ynez Valley News for a little over a year now. I recently decided to start writing this new column — in addition to my other Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club column — after realizing that there are almost no newspaper columns in the Santa Ynez Valley that are intended for teenage audiences, besides the occasional local news coverage.