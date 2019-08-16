As Barbara Hemphill, an expert on the topic of productivity stated, “Clutter is nothing more than postponed decisions.” For students, it’s important to learn that procrastination can often lead to unsatisfactory grades and unnecessary stress.
In this article, I will try to convince students that organization is key to experiencing a successful school year.
You might be asking yourself, "Why should I even bother staying organized?" By keeping home spaces, school supplies and homework organized, you can greatly reduce stress. Stress can lead to lack of sleep, high blood pressure, immune system impairment, nervous breakdown, and many other health-related effects.
As a high school student, you might already be stressed due to schoolwork, sports, after-school activities, etc., but do yourself a favor and don’t add to that stress by turning your backpack into a mess of crumpled assignments that you are searching through to find your homework.
Staying organized also increases efficiency and saves a lot of time in the long run. Instead of working long hours into the night to redo your misplaced homework, you could instead be relaxing, or maybe even catching up on some much needed sleep.
Speaking of the long run, staying organized can even improve your grades, which will lead to a brighter future.
Now that you know why you should stay organized during the school year, maybe you are wondering how.
How do I find time to organize my room when I have homework to do? What if I’m in a hurry? What do I do when my desk is a mess and I have to leave for soccer?
I know it can seem daunting at first. I remember when I was graduating sixth grade, and the headmaster of my school sent us off to summer with a speech. His opening piece of advice was to make your bed every single morning. He explained that it is scientifically proven that people who make their beds first thing in the morning are more likely to succeed.
As you may or may not know, my name is Elle Arvesen, and I’ve been a columnist for the Santa Ynez Valley News for a little over a year now. I recently decided to start writing this new column — in addition to my other Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club column — after realizing that there are almost no newspaper columns in the Santa Ynez Valley that are intended for teenage audiences, besides the occasional local news coverage.
Since I’m not a morning person, I usually rise from my bed like a zombie and frequently run into walls as I make the intimidating journey to the kitchen.
"How could I possibly find the energy to make my bed in the morning?," I remember thinking to myself as the headmaster spoke.
As summer passed, I found myself thinking about his piece of advice, and eventually forced myself to make my bed every morning. I found that when I arrived home from school I was more likely to focus on homework when my bed was made and my room was cleaner than when it wasn’t. Ever since I’ve made a conscious effort to keep my room clean in the morning before I go to school, and it has made a difference.
As for how to stay organized, don’t stress out over it.
At the beginning of the school year keep your binders organized with tab dividers, and use them by taking a minute to put your assignment away in the proper section when your class is over. It only takes a few seconds, and again it will save you a lot of time in the future.
When keeping your room organized, all you have to do is clean it every weekend. Vacuum, dust, organize your desk and wash your sheets, and I guarantee that you will feel a lot better. To keep your room clean during the school week, just make sure to put everything back where you got it from on your desk, make your bed every morning, and file all your assignments away in your binders.
As you receive more and more assignments after every class, don’t depend on yourself to memorize every assignment for the night, WRITE THEM DOWN! A planner helps me so much during the school year to plan exactly when I’m going to finish assignments, and also helps to stay on track with assignments deadlines.
After reading this, you might still be feeling skeptical about keeping organized. My only advice to you is to try it for yourself. If you find yourself stressing over staying organized, then take a deep breath, and tone it down. Your health is infinitely more important than school, and if you find yourself becoming lost in schoolwork, then talk to someone you trust and see what they can do to help you. I guarantee you will feel much better.
I hope this article has helped you see how useful staying organized can be. I also hope you will try putting these useful tips into action this upcoming school year.
