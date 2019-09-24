It’s that time of the year again! The days are slowly becoming cooler, the leaves are starting to fall, the corn maze is in its early stages of development, and the Santa Ynez Valley High School football team is hard at work.
After a long summer of practice, the team has so far played Nipomo, Carpinteria, and Santa Maria High Schools. In their first game against Nipomo, the varsity team lost in a close come-back, 21 to 23. But the next week they decimated Carpinteria 42 to zero. In their most recent game against Santa Maria, they had a favorable outcome, winning 38 to 17.
I'd say the varsity team is off to a great start this year — as is the junior varsity (JV) team.
After going to the first game of the season, I could see why these high schoolers like to play: the crowd, the lights, the slight chill in the air. All of it added to the atmosphere of anticipation and excitement as the team stepped onto the field.
It was then that I thought, "so this is why they spend so much time and expend so much effort to play high school football."
After interviewing four of the players on both the varsity and JV teams, I found out exactly the reasons why they play football in high school, and what makes them so passionate about the sport.
To get the JV player’s take on playing football, I interviewed Cash and Canyon McClurg, two of the JV team captains. The boys are 15 year old tenth graders. Canyon plays the position of wide-receiver and corner, and Cash plays running-back and strong-safety.
High school is tough enough on its own, but when you add a sport, a job, extra-curricular activities, and other commitments, high school most definitely could become a stressful experience.
Academics is one of the main commitments made when you enter high school, and also one of the most important. So I asked the two football players, how do high school athletes juggle academics and football?
“I just try to get all my homework done right away, right after school, so that I can focus on sports,” Cash explained, and Canyon agreed.
On top of that, they both work at the local restaurant, Chomp, located in downtown Solvang.
“It’s tough, but we just try to get everything done,” Canyon said.
Cash chimed in, “We work on the weekends, and try to get homework done and out of the way before going to work.”
If all this work doesn’t already make it tough for them, the physical aspect of football makes it even harder to stay energized at school. Responding to the question: what’s the hardest thing about playing football in high school? Canyon says that it’s both tough physically and mentally.
"You have to focus on your sport, and the plays you practice, and you have to focus on grades and homework,” he explained.
You have free articles remaining.
Since you must maintain greater than a 2.0 GPA to play on the team, it’s important to spend time on your schoolwork. It would seem, to fully commit oneself to a sport, I asked them, there must be reason your choose to play football?
Cash and Canyon agreed that they most enjoy the physicality of the sport and playing as a team — as a brotherhood.
Varsity
I also interviewed two varsity players, Christian Shaw and Bennet Redel, who are both 17 years old juniors in high school. Christian plays the position of middle linebacker and tight- end, and Bennet plays quarterback and safety.
Answering my question of how they are able to balance sports with their academics, Christian says, “I think it just comes down to time management, and whether you’re willing to put in the work. We have at least four hours after practice when we can do homework. I think it's honestly your commitment to school and sports.”
Bennet added, “It’s mostly the amount of effort you put in, and the time management. You need to get your priorities straight.”
The Santa Ynez Pirates are rested and ready, looking to keep the momentum going when they visit the San Luis Obispo Tigers Friday night in a h…
Comparing their years of playing JV to varsity, Christian says his team spends a lot more time outside of practice working on technique, watching more film, and doing more game planning.
Both were asked to elaborate on their favorite part of playing high school football.
“Personally, for me, the feeling you get when you walk onto that field, it’s unlike anything you get anywhere else," Christian said. "When you hear the crowd, and when you’re with all your brother’s, and just coming out and playing football, there’s no other feeling like it. It’s such a fun environment, and it’s a lot of fun winning too."
Bennet explained that football has always been a part of his life and that playing "takes away everything else" he's thinking about and allows him to purely focus on football.
After finding out what football means to these four high schoolers, you may have a better understanding of what it takes to be a student-athlete, or how exciting and rewarding it can be.
The common theme of “brotherhood” among the football players is inspiring and makes the idea of playing high school football seem like a worthwhile sport to pursue.
Come support your local high school football team! Let’s go, Pirates!
The Santa Ynez Pirates won a three-team, cross-section girls golf match over the par 36 front nine holes on Thursday at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
As published in the Sept. 9, 1982 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News: