Elle Arvesen: How to recognize and eliminate toxic friendships
SYV Teen Life

Elle Arvesen: How to recognize and eliminate toxic friendships

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Elle Arvesen mug
Lisa André, Staff

Throughout my life, I have noticed there are two types of friends: one that offers support, stability and a shoulder to lean on when I need one – a positive role model; the other is stressful and causes me to constantly second-guess myself. The difference between these two friendships is toxicity.

By no means am I an expert on the topic, and what you read in this article is based on my own personal experience. 

Step One: Identifying a Toxic Friendship

Do you ever find yourself only listening and never talking when you are with a particular friend? Has your friend ever criticized and asked you to change your clothing, appearance, or even personality? Are you always walking on eggshells around this friend? Or does your friend pressure you to do things that you know are not good for you, like vaping, or some other unhealthy activity?

These are most definitely signs of a toxic friendship.

Step Two: Taking Action

If your answer to the four questions listed in Step One was 'yes', then the next step in dealing with your toxic friend is to take action.

This step is probably the most difficult because it is hard to go from constantly interacting with a person to not interacting with them at all. My advice to you, before you completely cut off communication with your toxic friend, is to talk to them.

This can also be hard because you don’t know how your friend is going to react. They may become defensive and try to turn the blame around on you.

Remember, you need to do what is best for you – not them.

If you believe that you are being treated badly, then take action. If your friend does not listen after you talk to them, then explain to them that you don’t feel heard and that it makes you feel bad about yourself. Tell them the truth.

You never know, what you say could help them to become a better person.

Step Three: Moving On

Yes, you may have just lost a friend, but hopefully, you're better off for it. Remember, do not be spiteful towards them, because you never know what may be going on in their life.

All you can do is make your feelings heard, and if they don’t accept them, then move on. Always stay true to your values and what you believe in and do not listen to anyone who tries to change you.

I hope this article helps those of you who might be struggling with a toxic friendship to choose what is best for you.

Elle Arvesen: Dealing with the stress of school finals

Elle Arvesen: Dealing with the stress of school finals

It’s that time of the year again. The holidays are here and high schoolers are looking forward to winter break. Unfortunately that also means final exams are near – the bane of every high schooler's existence. Believe me when I say that I am not looking forward to finals.

Elle Arvesen: Effects of vaping on the teenage body

Elle Arvesen: Effects of vaping on the teenage body

In the past, teenagers have taken solace in drugs such as nicotine, marijuana, alcohol, and other addictive substances. As if those substances weren’t already affecting the teenage – and adult – population, a new method of drug abuse has become a worldwide phenomenon: vaping.

Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Boyfriend's prison record opens him up to judgment
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Boyfriend's prison record opens him up to judgment

DEAR ABBY: I have never been in love before, and I have just learned the man I'm seeing is a former felon. It was nothing having to do with sexual violence or killing anyone. I'm afraid if my family finds out, they will judge him. He works seven days a week and lives in a shelter because most places don't want to rent to felons. He treats me good and takes me out for dinners.

Dear Abby: Mom fears teen dating drama will lead to principal's office
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom fears teen dating drama will lead to principal's office

DEAR ABBY: I've got a new one for you. My beautiful 16-year-old daughter was interested in a boy her age from school. He was interested in her, too. He told her he wanted to date her, but that he is "polyamorous" and would be dating many girls simultaneously. She told him he's too young to know what he is yet, and he was just using it as an excuse to date multiple girls, and she wasn't interested.

Dear Abby: Niece suspects elderly aunt is being isolated by son
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Niece suspects elderly aunt is being isolated by son

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have an elderly (90-plus) aunt who lives with her son in a town about four hours away. She corresponds by letter with us regularly, and we always write back. However, it has become apparent that she's not receiving our letters because she doesn't make any comments on any of the things we write to tell her about. We suspect that her son is withholding her mail because we have written to him in the past to express our displeasure about how he treats his mother's emotional and safety needs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News