Elle Arvesen: How to recognize and eliminate toxic friendships

This can also be hard because you don’t know how your friend is going to react. They may become defensive and try to turn the blame around on you.

Remember, you need to do what is best for you – not them.

If you believe that you are being treated badly, then take action. If your friend does not listen after you talk to them, then explain to them that you don’t feel heard and that it makes you feel bad about yourself. Tell them the truth.

You never know, what you say could help them to become a better person.

Step Three: Moving On

Yes, you may have just lost a friend, but hopefully, you're better off for it. Remember, do not be spiteful towards them, because you never know what may be going on in their life.

All you can do is make your feelings heard, and if they don’t accept them, then move on. Always stay true to your values and what you believe in and do not listen to anyone who tries to change you.

I hope this article helps those of you who might be struggling with a toxic friendship to choose what is best for you.

Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

