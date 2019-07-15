As you may or may not know, my name is Elle Arvesen, and I’ve been a columnist for the Santa Ynez Valley News for a little over a year now.
I recently decided to start writing this new column — in addition to my other Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club column — after realizing that there are almost no newspaper columns in the Santa Ynez Valley that are intended for teenage audiences, besides the occasional local news coverage.
Since I am 14 years old, and am starting high school in the fall, I thought it would be perfect that I document my experiences as a freshman going to the local Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, as well as my experiences as a teenager in general.
I will be doing this through my “SYV Teen Life” column directed at teenagers in middle and high school.
This month, I’m providing advice on how to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Truth be told, I’ve never been good at doing this, and I’ve always been the type of kid to wait until the last minute to buy school supplies and finish summer homework.
I’ve also been the type to be very reluctant to say goodbye to summer, although I’m pretty sure every kid, especially teenagers, are like that.
However, this year I hope to change my habits and become as well prepared as I can before my freshman year.
I hope my research and advice can help you prepare for your upcoming school year and make it easier for you to transition into the busy life of a student.
The first thing I find that helps to be well-prepared for school is actually finishing summer homework!
Like I said before, this has always been a struggle for me, since summer activities and procrastination get in the way of actually sitting down and focusing.
But I can assure you that if you’re well versed in your studies when you get back to school, you’ll be less confused, and teachers will deduce that you’re a hardworking and dedicated student.
Finishing summer homework early will also allow you to be worry-free throughout the summer and can assist you in ending procrastination habits before the school year starts.
The second thing that helps when getting ready for school is knowing which classes, materials and extracurricular activities you will be pursuing.
Nothing is worse than taking on too many sports, clubs or after-school activities at the same time and not having enough time to do your best on homework assignments or even have enough time to relax and hang out with friends.
Finally, the third activity that I personally know helps me prepare for the school year is making a list of goals that I want to achieve.
This helps me visualize what my year will look like and what I want to accomplish by my next school year.
This especially helps if you’re really serious about getting into a college or pursuing a talent that you want to get better at.
It’s also helpful to review your goals in the middle of the year to check off goals you’ve completed and maybe even add new goals to the list. This also goes for the end of the year.
I hope that after reading this article, you have an idea of what you want to accomplish before the school year starts, and taking these steps can help you to have the kind of school year you desire.