Elle Arvesen: How to maximize your New Year

I hope everyone had a nice, relaxing winter break since it’s now time to get back to work and focus on conquering our New Year’s resolutions.

Like Michael Jordan said, “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Be the person who makes their goals and achievements happen in the new year, and not one who never actually takes the time to make that dream come true.

We all have so much going on in our lives, and sometimes it’s difficult to put aside the time to work on achieving our goals. I’m here to encourage you to make the best of this new year by working towards achieving those 2020 resolutions.

First of all, make your resolutions. If you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to reflect upon the past year. Since we’ve already begun the new year, you might have already done this, but if you haven’t, it’s never too late.

Reflect on what your 2019 was like.

Ask yourself: What accomplishments did I achieve last year? What do I want to make happen in the new year? What habits and behaviors do I want to leave behind? What habits and behaviors do I want to continue using? What were some of my biggest obstacles? How did I overcome those obstacles?

