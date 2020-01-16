Elle Arvesen: How to maximize your New Year

I hope everyone had a nice, relaxing winter break since it’s now time to get back to work and focus on conquering our New Year’s resolutions.
Like Michael Jordan said, “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Be the person who makes their goals and achievements happen in the new year, and not one who never actually takes the time to make that dream come true.
We all have so much going on in our lives, and sometimes it’s difficult to put aside the time to work on achieving our goals. I’m here to encourage you to make the best of this new year by working towards achieving those 2020 resolutions.
First of all, make your resolutions. If you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to reflect upon the past year. Since we’ve already begun the new year, you might have already done this, but if you haven’t, it’s never too late.
Reflect on what your 2019 was like.
Ask yourself: What accomplishments did I achieve last year? What do I want to make happen in the new year? What habits and behaviors do I want to leave behind? What habits and behaviors do I want to continue using? What were some of my biggest obstacles? How did I overcome those obstacles?
It’s that time of the year again! The days are slowly becoming cooler, the leaves are starting to fall, the corn maze is in its early stages o…
You have free articles remaining.
After answering those questions and others you might feel are important to reflect upon, look back at your answers and brainstorm as many goals for the new year as you can. It doesn’t matter how many, as long as you truly want to pursue those goals.
After writing out all of your goals, go through them and pick three that you truly think you will have the motivation and passion to pursue. If you have more than five, that’s completely okay, but make sure that you will be able to tackle them.
Save the rest of your goals for future reflections, and you can even replace your chosen three with some of the others if you find you are having trouble completing your original picks. I’ve done this in past years, and I find it to be helpful to be able to swap goals out if I’m having trouble working on them.
Remember, if you are truly passionate about pursuing a goal, you will take the time to carry it out.
It’s OK if you don’t have time every single day to work on achieving them. I believe, if you devote a little bit of time every week, you will eventually achieve them.
Remember not to put too much pressure on yourself. A little progress is better than no progress.
Even if you only accomplish one of your goals by the end of the year, you can still think of it as a year well spent. Good luck!
As Barbara Hemphill, an expert on the topic of productivity stated, “Clutter is nothing more than postponed decisions.” For students, it’s imp…
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.