Elle Arvesen: How the 4-H Pledge helps during this time

“...My heart to greater loyalty…”

Secondly, it is very important to spend time with the people that you care about and are loyal to. This is a time where you may be stuck inside in quarantine with the people you love. You can look at this time spent inside to become closer to the people that hold a special place in your heart. Get to know them better, or let them get to know you better. Come out of your room and talk to them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“...My hands to larger service…”

Help out in your community. If you have an elderly neighbor that may be placed in danger if they were to go food shopping, then take some time to help them out. Now is the time to not only think about your well-being, but also the well-being of those around you. Pledge your hands to a larger service that may be able to make a difference in your community.

“...and my health to better living…”

Last, and probably most importantly, take care of yourself! Drink fluids, eat right and take it easy if you are sick. Now is the most important time to be focusing on your health.

Even if you’re not in 4-H, I hope you also consider taking the 4-H pledge for yourself, committing to keep you, your family, and your community safe during this time. Stay safe and healthy everyone!

Elle Arvesen: Out of school? Here's what you can do To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has been advised that people begin social distancing from others, including teens who are now out of school.

Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0