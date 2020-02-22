Elle Arvesen: How teens can prepare for a job interview

Children and teenagers who participate in 4-H develop valuable life skills that they can use in the future, including how to prepare for a job interview. I’m currently partaking in this beneficial process that my 4-H club’s public speaking project offers.
I've learned that there are multiple parts to preparing for a job interview:
The first part of preparing for an interview is creating a resume which is a written summary that presents your best qualities to the employer that is interviewing you.
On your resume you should show your education; your past job experience and activities that you have participated in; your qualities, your references, and of course your name and contact information.
Before you go to each of your job interviews, you need to make sure that your resume is updated. Your resume should reflect how you can help your prospective employer.
Another part of preparing for your interview has to do with highlighting your best qualities and telling your future employer what you can do for their company. This can be done via a cover letter.
A cover letter is a letter that explains to your prospective employer why you want the job and why they should hire you. It presents an opportunity to impress whoever you are interviewing with, and therefore it is an important part of the interview process.
First impressions count. Make sure that your cover letter is concise and to the point, does not have any errors, and highlights what you want to do for your employer if you are hired.
A cover letter is also where you can express how your unique skill sets will enable you to do the best job possible. It is also important to let your personality shine through when you are writing your cover letter. Make sure to convey your enthusiasm for the job.
Lastly, you should practice before you go to your actual interview. Come up with some practice questions that you may be asked during your interview and prepare responses to these questions. Make sure you are calm and ready for any questions they may throw your way.
Also, you should ask questions about the company that is interviewing you. You are interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you.
Remember to be yourself. If you stay true to yourself and you do not get the job, you will know that the job was not meant to be.
I have learned all these tips and tricks in the process of preparing for the mock interview that I will be participating in on Feb. 22 at the 4-H Santa Barbara County Presentation Day in Los Alamos.
I hope this has shown you one of the many ways that 4-H can prepare your child(ren) for their future.
I recently sat down with Olivia Berman, President of Lucky Clover 4-H, and asked her “What does 4-H mean to you?”
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.