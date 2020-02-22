Elle Arvesen: How teens can prepare for a job interview

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First impressions count. Make sure that your cover letter is concise and to the point, does not have any errors, and highlights what you want to do for your employer if you are hired.

A cover letter is also where you can express how your unique skill sets will enable you to do the best job possible. It is also important to let your personality shine through when you are writing your cover letter. Make sure to convey your enthusiasm for the job.

Lastly, you should practice before you go to your actual interview. Come up with some practice questions that you may be asked during your interview and prepare responses to these questions. Make sure you are calm and ready for any questions they may throw your way.

Also, you should ask questions about the company that is interviewing you. You are interviewing them as much as they are interviewing you.

Remember to be yourself. If you stay true to yourself and you do not get the job, you will know that the job was not meant to be.

I have learned all these tips and tricks in the process of preparing for the mock interview that I will be participating in on Feb. 22 at the 4-H Santa Barbara County Presentation Day in Los Alamos.