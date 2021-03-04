One of my favorite projects that I have been a part of over the past eight years with 4-H is gardening. When I was able to take a step back and survey all of the work I had done planting various fruits, vegetables and flowers, a sense of accomplishment always flowed through me. It's an activity that forces me to move outdoors and connect with the earth, something that I do not get the chance to do a lot of nowadays.
I have been in the process of beginning to garden again, and I have been following a list of steps, or a checklist, on the most effective way to do so. Some of these steps I have learned through my experience being in the gardening group in 4-H, but some I’ve learned from my own experience.
Since agriculture and possessing the capability to grow your own food is a large part of what 4-H stands for, I thought it would be appropriate to write a bit more about my experience with it.
The first thing I always consider when I have the urge to garden is what exactly I want to go about growing. Flowers, maybe? How about some carrots? I like to deliberately choose what I want to garden and how I want to arrange the seeds in my garden beds. It's a good idea to choose plants that grow the best during the season you are currently experiencing to ensure a successful growing season.
Also, consider whether the plant you choose grows best in full sunlight, shade or a combination of the two. This will help when you plan where you would like to plant each seed. Make sure to follow the directions on the seed packets so you know how far away seeds should be planted from each other.
Next, you will want to make sure that you have the correct gardening tools, and if you don’t, then consider purchasing some at the hardware store. Tools that I have found to be very useful are a shovel, garden hoe, a dirt rake and a leaf rake. If you purchase good, quality tools, then they are sure to last you quite a while.
Finally, before planting, I make sure the soil I’m using is filled with nutrients that my plants will need to stay healthy. I do this by adding some fertilizer to the already older dirt I’ve had in my garden beds. I mix my soil and, then, I plant my seeds, making sure to follow the directions. I have found that it works well if I plant my seed about three times as deep as the diameter of the seed.
I spend the weeks leading up to my plants' fruition by caring for them. That means watering them, but making sure not to drown them, and taking care of weeds that pop up around them.
Finally, once the plants sprout and grow, I either harvest what I have, or enjoy what I’ve planted. One long-term fruit I was able to harvest were peaches.
This occurred after transplanting a young peach tree into my backyard and waiting for a good number of years. I was able to make peach preserves out of those peaches, even learning how to can and store them. That was an example of one time where my family’s hard work resulted in tangible goods. But it doesn’t always happen like that.
I try not to be discouraged when my plants die, and I attempt to learn all I can about keeping them healthy and happy. Like they say, “the best fertilizer is the gardener's shadow,” so make it a habit to check up on your plants.