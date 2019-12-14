It’s that time of the year again. The holidays are here and high schoolers are looking forward to winter break. Unfortunately that also means final exams are near – the bane of every high schooler's existence.
Believe me when I say that I am not looking forward to finals. This can be a very stressful time.
In this article, I will explore the different ways to cope with the stress of finals and how to be prepared so that you have no reason to stress-out.
Before I explain how to deal with stress, I should probably explain what these tests are.
Finals are the last test in a course at the end of the school semester, covering everything you have learned in a class during that semester.
When I was in middle school, I remember hearing about high school finals and how we could not visit the high school during classes because they were in the process of taking these tests. I laughed at them, branding them as unfortunate, and moving on with my school day.
Now, my first set of finals are here, and I need all the help I can get to prepare.
I believe the most important thing to do before taking your finals, is to study. I review past worksheets, exams, and homework assignments from each class, an go over any answers I got wrong and investigate the correct answers. Keep in mind, you should probably start studying two weeks before your finals to retain all the information you are going over. Just don’t wait until the last minute.
To begin studying, I recommend sitting at a table with only the necessities on it (pencil, pen, notebook, study material, etc.). Clear your desk or workspace of any distractions, such as your phone, laptop, etc. Doing this will prevent getting distracted as you are studying, and help you in the long run.
This is coming from a person who is very easily distracted.
As Barbara Hemphill, an expert on the topic of productivity stated, “Clutter is nothing more than postponed decisions.” For students, it’s imp…
Try to study for 30-minute intervals, and then take a ten to 15-minute break. This is the strategy that works best for me, and I highly recommend it.
Remember, studying is practice, and practice makes perfect. You can’t expect to get a good grade on your final exam if you don’t put in the time to practice the course material.
You have free articles remaining.
Secondly, try not to stress. Stress causes sickness and anxiety. Imagine walking into your class on the day of finals, ready and prepared after studying beforehand for two weeks.
Now imagine walking into class, sick as a dog, and not prepared at all because you have not had the motivation to study due to becoming sick from stress. Which scenario would you rather?
Last year I caught pneumonia after I was becoming stressed-out due to school and participating in too many extracurricular activities. Above all, your health should come first, and I learned that the hard way after overworking myself.
Try to get as much sleep as possible, especially the week of finals: Eat right, drink water, and wash your hands because in addition to it being finals season, it’s also flu season. Make sure to stay healthy and not let finals rule your life.
Remember, you are not defined by a grade on a test. I remind myself of this everyday because even though I try my best to get good grades in school, from time to time I get a grade that makes me want to give up.
We are all unique human beings and the things that make us good people are not our grades in school, but the way we treat others, the world around us, and ourselves.
If you are having trouble controlling stress or studying, I recommend talking to a parent, counselor, or teacher. Teachers are there to help you, so don't be afraid to ask them any questions that you have.
I hope this article helps high schoolers better deal with the stress of finals. I invite parents to pass this information on to their kids.
I know I have learned a lot after writing and researching ways to cope with stress, and the best strategy that I can give you is to start studying early and do not procrastinate.
I hope you have a great holiday season and good luck on your final exams!
As you may or may not know, my name is Elle Arvesen, and I’ve been a columnist for the Santa Ynez Valley News for a little over a year now. I recently decided to start writing this new column — in addition to my other Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club column — after realizing that there are almost no newspaper columns in the Santa Ynez Valley that are intended for teenage audiences, besides the occasional local news coverage.