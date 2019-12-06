December is here and before we know it, Christmas will be upon us. For some, Christmas is a favorite holiday. It’s hard for Christmas to not be a favorite, living in the Santa Ynez Valley.
A parade, a gingerbread wonderland, caroling, and an overall cheerful atmosphere are a few things that make the Santa Ynez Valley a favorite during Christmastime. The Lucky Clover 4-H club does a lot to make the holiday as magical as possible for our community and others.
Through community service, we do our best to connect with our community at this time of the year.
Our club participates in the longtime Santa Ynez Valley Gingerbread Wonderland tradition at Old Fashioned Christmas, located at St. Marks Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.
This Saturday, Dec. 7, our 4-H group will be the only organization working the event.
The main attraction is the many gingerbread creations made by local schools and businesses. They range in size and splendor, but it’s always fun to try and win your favorite gingerbread house through a raffle. Also, you can bring your kids along to meet and take pictures with Santa and his elves and listen to the many performances of caroling and musical instrument recitals.
Some community service that we partake in is Toys for Tots, Adopt a Family, and sending letters to servicemen and women.
Toys for Tots is a toy fundraiser where every 4-Her who is part of the club brings an unwrapped toy to our December meeting, and then we donate all the toys to the Toys for Tots organization who then give the toys to children who may not otherwise receive anything for Christmas.
You have free articles remaining.
Adopt a Family is a nonprofit program where our 4-H group purchases gifts for a family in need. Our group then wraps the gifts and takes them to the Santa Ines Mission where the gifts are distributed to the families in the program.
Sending letters to servicemen is when the whole club gets together during a club meeting, and we write letters to servicemen and women overseas. Sometimes, those servicewomen and men even answer back with letters of their own!
4-H also becomes involved in other community service events, such as caroling at Atterdag Village and riding on a float in the Solvang Christmas Parade.
After such a busy month, our club starts to do what we’re most well-known for: taking care of animals.
During January, almost all of our club members start to participate in their animal projects, such as swine, poultry, goats, beef, sheep, rabbits, and others.
We never stop participating in our community, but we switch our focus to preparing for fair.
As you can probably already tell, 4-Hers do a lot for the community, and that's one way we learn the value of hard work.
We all hope to see you this year during the festivities going on, and I hope you have a wonderful time experiencing Christmas in the Santa Ynez Valley!