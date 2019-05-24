California 4-H State Field Day is an event that has been held annually on the campus of the University of California, Davis, since 2002. 4-H’ers from throughout California travel to the campus to either compete or show projects they’ve been working on throughout the year.
You’ll never be bored if you decide to stop by and walk around considering that there is always a variety of things to look at and explore. Public speaking, textiles, plant sciences, photography, interview skills, and entomology all have a place on this day, and they all come with knowledgeable 4-H’ers that have given their time and effort throughout the year to these projects.
Some of the most exciting events that take place on the 4-H State Field Day, in my opinion, are the 4-H Robotics Competition, the State 4-H Film Festival, and the State 4-H Interview Contest.
Future Robotics Engineers are invited to present their achievements from the year in a competitive and judged competition. Teams or individuals create and bring a programmed robot to complete one or more of the challenges set for the contest.
Challenge one is to create a Robotic Egg Transporter, and challenge two is called the "Orange Round Object Moving Mania." Both options create a unique and interesting opportunity for 4-H’ers that help build teamwork and programming skills. This is a great project idea for Robotics Projects that want to add a more competitive aspect to their curriculum.
The State 4-H Film Festival is another option to explore when stopping by the 4-H State Field Day. The categories for the films entered in the festival are in animation, documentary, drama, comedy, promotional film for 4-H, or a commercial.
The video may not exceed seven minutes, and it must be submitted via a link to YouTube or another online video sharing website. This is a great idea for 4-H’ers who are interested in any sort of filmmaking, given the production process that goes into making their movie.
Finally, the State 4-H Interview Contest is a great opportunity for older 4-H’ers to learn and gain interview skills, and experience exactly what a real job interview is like. Participants in this event prepare a resumé and cover letter for a job they choose from the Interview Contest Job Descriptions. Judges evaluate their performance during a mock interview and give constructive feedback using a standard evaluation rubric.
There are many more contests and events that I invite you to explore at the California 4-H State Field Day. The event is also an excellent opportunity for families with college-bound kids to visit the campus of U.C. Davis.
If you decide you would like to go and see these interesting events for yourself, it is held on June 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you’d like to learn more about the other opportunities at the 4-H Field Day, visit sb4h.org.