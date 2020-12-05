Elayne Klasson: Writing when old

This week, I am appearing on a panel with another author. It is being hosted by a rather prestigious book fair in Detroit.

In the “before times,” I would be getting on a plane today and flying to Detroit. I am very disappointed that the wonderful nine-city book tour I was scheduled to go on this year and next has been replaced by Zoom events. And while flying around the country on someone else’s dime, being put up in nice hotels, and being wined and dined certainly is exciting, I just looked up the weather in Detroit. It is 35 degrees with a mixture of freezing rain and snow projected. Maybe not flying to Detroit this week is OK, after all.

What I wanted to share is that I am appearing on the panel with the writer Bess Kalb.

Bess is in her early 30s. She is adorable and funny — a comedy writer for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" She wrote a very witty and poignant book, called “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me,” about a remarkable relationship she had with her grandmother. Did I mention that she is in her early 30s?

Last year, at almost exactly this time, I published my first novel. I am in my early 70s.

I was not an overnight success at age 72. No, I started this journey 25 years ago. A professor and voracious reader and sometime journalist, my one, true passion was fiction. I wanted to write novels, to create long stories spanning years and generations. I had a million stories bouncing around in my head, and I wanted to tell them. Some stories were historical, some romantic, some about friendship, some about kids and parents.