Elayne Klasson: What locals in quarantine are watching, reading, listening to now

For some, there is more time now. For others, maybe not more time, but more anxiety — worrying about our individual and collective fates.

In a very unscientific survey conducted of Santa Ynez Valley residents, I asked people of varied ages, backgrounds and tastes these questions: How are you handling this? What books are you turning to? Which podcasts are you listening to? What shows are you watching?

Thanks to the respondents for their thoughtful replies below.

Brother and sister Max, 17, and Francesca, 20, Davis are quarantining at home with their mom. They’re distance learning in order to finish the respective school year. Max is a rising senior at Santa Ynez Valley High School and Francesca studies in Boston at Northeastern University. They put me on speaker and enthusiastically interrupted each other with their suggestions.

Francesca follows the podcast by Brené Brown, Unlocking Us. She likes this social worker’s intelligent and straightforward comments on emotional well-being. They both like the soothing, repetitive quality of Law and Order. Also, they like Ozark, which takes them out of the current reality. Francesca says her guilty pleasure is Bravo Television — particularly the antics of The Kardashians and the Housewives of Beverly Hills.