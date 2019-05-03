* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Elayne Klasson, PhD in psychology, is a writer and recent transplant to the Valley. She was formerly on the faculty at San Jose State University. Her new novel, Love is a Rebellious Bird, will be published this November.