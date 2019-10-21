* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!

Once again, my dog Bella is teaching me. Bella is a fluffy, white mixed-breed, approximately 15 years old. I say her age is approximate, becau…

When I first started writing Klass Notes last summer, I asked my editor if she had any suggestions for columns. This was the time of several t…

Elayne Klasson, PhD in psychology, is a writer and recent transplant to the Valley. She was formerly on the faculty at San Jose State University. Her new novel, Love is a Rebellious Bird, will be published this November.