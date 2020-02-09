Elayne Klasson: Nature versus Nurture

Amazing book and amazing story, I said to this woman at my book signing. She looked over at her husband with a meaningful look.

Elayne Klasson: Searching for your passion When I talk about retirement, I talk about how blessed I feel. I say this for two reasons.

“Well, it’s my story, too,” she said. And the woman, Noelle, told me a jaw-dropping tale. She’d also recently discovered, through a DNA test kit, that the man she’d called Dad her whole life, was not her father. She’d been fathered by another man, a neighbor and good friend of her parents.

Her mother and this man had had a love affair of which Noelle was the product. After tracking down her biological father, his wife, and now-adult children, she visited New England. There she made some shocking discoveries. Both she and her father are accomplished artists. Remarkably, they are accomplished in the exact same medium: art made from seashells.

I looked at pictures of this woman’s art as well as those of her father. It was uncanny. I could not discern the difference. They could have been done by the same person. Raised by a different man, she now has discovered her biologic father, with whom she shares a strong physical resemblance, as well as talents and affinities.