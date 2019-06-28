* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum will hold its 3rd annual Festival of the Vines on Friday, June 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of …

Screenwriter and novelist, Gerald DiPego, has announced that he and songwriter, poet Toni Stern, will present a reading of their works in two …

A former owner's plans to develop an upscale boutique hotel around the historic Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos are still alive under current ow…

Dozens of cyclists took to the backroads of Santa Ynez Valley this weekend in the Wine Country Bike Trek to raise funds for People Helping People.

Elayne Klasson, PhD in psychology, is a writer and recent transplant to the Valley. She was formerly on the faculty at San Jose State University. Her new novel, Love is a Rebellious Bird, will be published this November.