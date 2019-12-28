Elayne Klasson: Education is more than the three 'R’s'

I have never known a problem to get better by being ignored or painted over. Whether it be sexual abuse or hatred or bigotry, ignoring or covering up a problem just doesn’t work. The problem festers and, unfortunately, is allowed to be passed on to the next generation.

Elayne Klasson: Life at 3 mph On Monday, I took a walk around Los Olivos with my husband and a dozen strangers. By the end of the walk, we were no longer strangers. And tha…

The Jewish community met to celebrate its usual Friday night Sabbath service. And, in a healthy display of openness, each person was invited by Rabbi Postrel to talk about their feelings about prejudice and persecution. There were a variety of experiences shared.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some people said they had never personally experienced persecution because of being part of a minority religion. Others, having grown up right here in the Santa Ynez Valley, talked about memories of being bullied for their religion 50 or 60 years back. But the Holocaust was present for everyone in the room. Some had lost relatives in the concentration camps, others gratefully remembered their grandparents who managed to get out of Germany before they were rounded up and sent to camps.

This sharing of stories was sad, but brought the Jewish community closer together.

And, being an active, but small community, we decided to take action. The most important action that the Jewish Community wants to take is education.