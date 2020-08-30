Elayne Klasson: Did we see the same movie?

In the times we live, there is one question I keep asking: How can people see or participate in the same event, yet come out with completely different observations? The differences or schisms in our country, and even our Valley, are truly puzzling. Now that both major political parties in America have completed their national conventions and announced their positions, we see even more, not less division.

I thought back to an experience I had around five years ago, when I realized how differently people can see and hear the exact same event, yet react in totally different ways.

My husband and I love movies. Part of the experience for me is sitting in a darkened theater with other people … maybe munching popcorn. For me, I know it’s a good movie when I completely lose myself in the film and story and don’t register anything else around me.

However, and I don’t think this is antithetical, we are influenced by the audience around us — which is why during the pandemic, late night television hosts, having no live audience, are having a harder time landing their jokes. Often in the silence of their own home studios, comedians are having trouble convincing us, and themselves, that they’re funny.

Five years ago, I attended Cinequest, the Silicon Valley Film Festival. For many years Cinequest has brought top films to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Before we moved to the Santa Ynez Valley, we were regulars at this film festival. One evening, my husband had to work late. Having an extra ticket, I invited my friend Susan to join me for an Argentinean film by a famous director. It was called "Wild Tales" and depicted how people react in extreme, sometimes unhinged ways when too much pressure builds up.