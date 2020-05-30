Elayne Klasson: Angry like a 17-year-old Swede

I saw visitors rolling their suitcases into motels in Solvang; I saw folks in the little parks in Solvang and Los Olivos – packed close together; and crowds walking the sidewalks with no room to pass on either side. What does this mean?

Again, referencing the Taos, New Mexico journalist, even one symptomatic traveler carrying the virus and walking through our grocery stores or gas stations, could start a domino effect of infection. And this, with our aging population and modest health care system, we are not prepared to handle.

Look, I get it. People are restless after being cooped up for two months. Our economy is taking incalculable hits from this disease. Yet, we are learning during this pandemic, that actions we take will and are affecting others.

When I asked a well-known Solvang businessman why he was in such a hurry to open the town, given medical evidence of the severity and infectiousness of the disease, he spoke of "free will." He said we are all allowed to make our own decisions on our behavior.

And that made me Greta Thunberg angry as well.