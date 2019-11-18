Today, my latest baby was born: my novel. It was recently released by my publishers, and, frighteningly, I have been receiving pictures all day from friends far and wide holding my book, having pre-ordered it.
It is also exciting and thrilling – but truly frightening. What if no one likes my book? What if they hate it?
The normal gestation period for a human is nine months. For a rabbit, it is one month; for whales, not quite 18 months; for an African elephant, it is 21 months, and for a hamster, three weeks. (I take as my source, the scholarly journal, Wikipedia.)
So, even by elephantine standards, the gestation period for my new novel, Love is a Rebellious Bird, is quite long as it took about five years to write.
Of course, I cannot say that this was an eight-hour-a-day, five-days-a-week process. But it was five years of thinking, dreaming, writing and re-writing.
I can spend a good hour going from a comma to a period and then back to a comma. I can think about an ending for months, before I say, with certainty, “Okay, this is how the story ends.”
I wrote three novels before this one. I never got discouraged because I believed that when I got better, when my writing was good enough, I’d find a publisher.
Each book took about five years to finish. And incidentally, the third one will be published by this same publisher (if somehow I have the stamina at my advanced age to do what it takes to publicize a book).
But even more than the years it took to write this book, is the lifetime it took to become a novelist.
As most people know, I was an occupational therapist, then a psychologist. I had a long career in academia teaching at San Jose State University. In addition, I’ve been a columnist both here and overseas. But, somewhere along the way, I said, what I want more than almost anything, is to be a novelist.
However, that is a seemingly impossible goal. The time, the focus, the rejections … well, really, why on Earth does anyone do it?
Well, I’ll tell you who does it.
There are on average, 4,000 books released every day of the year. So, today, 3,999 people other than myself released their book into the world. And, I’m sure, they did it with similar hopes and dreams as me: I hope people read my book, I hope people finish my book, I hope people are moved by my book.
Money? Phooey.
I don’t even think about money, because most authors, with the exception of those whose names we all know, could never support themselves on their writing.
I know J.K. Rowling (of Harry Potter fame) is one of the richest women in England. I also know that she had many lonely years scribbling in a coffee shop and endured “loads” of rejections before finding a publisher.
Interestingly, my husband, who has always supported my writing, no matter what, is now fantasizing about what we’re going to do with all the loot from my book. Bless his dear optimism; I don’t think it’s going to happen.
For me, I am just thrilled that the book is out in the world.
I have a lovely, but small publisher. They’ve come up with a cover I am proud of.
Starting next weekend, I’ll launch the book at our wonderful Solvang bookstore, The Book Loft. Then I get to go on a multi-city and multi-state tour and talk to readers about the novel. I’ll keep you posted on that.
The tour is also a dream many years in the making.
I once had an author friend who wore a very interesting and intricate necklace in her author photo. For years, I dreamed of what kind of an “author” necklace I’d wear on my book tour. I no longer want a fancy author-necklace, my taste has gotten simpler. However, the fact that I get to go to bookstores and author events and speak about my book is thrilling in and of itself.
Maybe I’ll tire of it. I doubt it.
When I talk about retirement, I talk about how blessed I feel. I say this for two reasons.
