Elaine Revelle: Quick, delicious New Year's Eve appetizers

Well, here we are on the cusp of a new decade. Wasn’t it only yesterday that we freaked out over the threat of Y2K? What would you call it today, W2K+20? And, now it’s about COVID-19.

Two decades later and it’s basically the same. I’m still playing the numbers game, plus all the same hopes and dreams I’ve had for the past umpteen decades.

Always something, but the best part is we manage to get through the rough times. If history labels us anything, it will be “survivors."

Don’t know about you, but after a happy family Christmas, some neighborhood goodwill and the prospect of a vaccine for the new year, my optimism is in high gear.

With that in mind, I have some appetizers that, for the most part, call for pantry staples. Whether your New Year's celebration is with a family group or an intimate duo, you gotta eat — and what’s better than finger food?

Here’s my suggestions for easy, tasty and quick appetizers that will still be good when the COVID-19 curse is history.

Probably one of the quickest and easiest is covering an 8-ounce block of cream cheese with colorful jalapeño jelly. This wonderful, tongue-tingling, sweet treat comes in holiday colors. Use either red or green (or both) and serve with a basket of Triscuit.

In the same vein, smother the cream cheese with those tiny, salad-sized cooked shrimp and top with homemade or store-bought cocktail sauce.

P.S. You can perk up prepared cocktail sauce with a little horseradish, some chopped fresh parsley and a squeeze or two of lemon juice. This can be served with any type of gourmet crackers. I recommend avoiding strong-flavored ones; keep them mild and let the shrimp shine.