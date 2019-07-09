The highlight of this past week is a new cake, brought to my attention by fellow Book Loft employee Heidi Honeyman.
Contrary to her sweet name, her cake is a delightful lemon pound cake. Tart, sharp, sweet, rich and delicious. It’s my new favorite. It’s one of those worth-it, made-from-scratch treats I love to bake.
Heidi is not only a great cook, she’s the talent behind our interesting and inviting shop windows. Artistic and imaginative, passersby stop and admire her handiwork. But this week it’s about Heidi and her kitchen wizardry.
Heidi pretty much grew up in the Valley. Moving here in time to meet Jeff Honeyman while in third grade at Solvang School, they’ve been married since 1983 for a whopping 36 years this fall.
Jeff, as most of us already know, it the son of Erma Moore Honeyman, later Lawton, Solvang Library’s long-time, now-retired librarian.
Originally from the Bay Area, Heidi and her mom came to the Valley, via Grover City, in 1967. A graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, she went on to earn her BA in psychology from UCSB.
Mom to sons Erik and Matthew, she says both are handy in the kitchen and, from what I pick up from her, both enjoy whipping up a dish or two.
After working for a Santa Barbara-based life insurance company for several years, Heidi found a job closer to home.
“I’ve had my dream job at The Book Loft for four years,” she said. And, we love having her.
She admits to a fondness for cats: “I am also a crazy cat lady, with four cats. I’m not allowed to have any more.”
Now back to the cake. I gave it a try, it’s easy to bake. I taste-tested it with my DAR sisters and a neighbor or two. All declared it a winner.
One word of caution. While it might have just been my oven, I found that it took longer to bake that instructed. I stretched the 60-70-minutes recommended baking time to around 90 and, while not exactly under-baked, I think I’ll extend that number another five minutes next time. So, a word of caution, watch this carefully. However, as I said, might just be that my oven is a little off.
HEIDI’S LEMON POUND CAKE
3 cups flour (plus a little for dusting pan)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1/2 cup sour cream
4 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon of vanilla
zest of 2 lemons (about 2 tablespoons)
1/2 cup buttermilk
Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Generously spray Bundt pan with cooking spray, dust lightly with flour and set aside. Sift flour with baking powder and salt and set aside. In another bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in sour cream, lemon juice, vanilla and zest. Add half of the flour mixture and mix well. Stir in buttermilk and remaining flour mixture. Mix just until flour disappears. Pour batter prepared pan and bake 60-70 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and cool five minutes. Turn out onto cake platter. Meanwhile, make following glaze and finish according to directions.
LEMON GLAZE
1/4 cup butter, softened
1-1/2 cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice, at room temperature
Cream butter and slowly add powdered sugar and lemon juice. Beat until creamy and smooth. Spread half of the glaze over warm cake, glaze will soak in. Cool completely and drizzle remaining glaze over cake.
