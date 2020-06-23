Elaine Revelle: Emerging mentally tougher, and lighter

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’m a victim of the COVID virus, or at least my laundry is. My clothes have shrunk! My belt is balking at its usual slot, my tops are tighter and my shoes feel smaller.

Got to be the results of all those viral no-good-nicks running around. Can’t be due to my baking more, moving less and all-around newly-adopted sedentary lifestyle. That I refuse to believe.

However, when faced with friends bemoaning the same affliction, I began to wonder — have I gained weight? Oh no! Not me, couldn’t be!

Then as one does when faced with a life-altering situation, I began the steps to reality.

+5 Solvang visitors applaud Copenhagen Drive closure, retailers divided It's out in the open – it's fresh air. Everybody's been indoors the last three of four months. I like this better than how it used to be. It reminds me of a Hallmark movie.

First, denial. Not I. Next came anger: Why me? What did I do to deserve this?

Bargaining. I’ll be good, I promise, let’s go back to normal. Depression. Woe is me, life as I know it is over.

And finally, acceptance. OK, OK, I’ll go on a diet and exercise more.

Fortunately, reality finally took over. One of my favorite neighbors shared a delicious diet soup that was right up my alley. All my favorite veggies, tasty and a snap to make.

John D. Finley: Rice-a-Roni salad and Sauvignon Blanc JOHN D. FINLEY Artichokes are low in fat, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, phosphorus, and magnesium. They are also one of the richest sources of antioxidants.

I’m giving it a try. Next week I’ll let you know if my clothes have decided to relax their stranglehold.