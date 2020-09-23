Elaine Revelle: A trio of beer-friendly recipes

My doctor, following a recent checkup, put me on the wagon.

It’s the water wagon. My blood work showed deficiencies in both sodium and potassium.

Diagnosis: I drink too much water.

I like water, enjoy the taste and do drink copious amounts. Contrary to all the hype about drinking eight glasses a day, apparently too much water can flush the above-mentioned necessary elements from your body.

Hence, I’m under doctor’s orders to cut back my water consumption.

Oh, well, guess I’ll have to switch to beer.

Elaine Revelle: Summertime peach cobbler and peach-blueberry crisp A golden crusted cobbler and a blueberry peach concoction with an oatmeal crisp topping are both, easy, delicious and great served with ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream.

With that in mind, here’s a trio of beer-friendly recipes that I’ve enjoyed for years.

Tried and true, follow these and you can “eat” your beer any time of the day.

Start off your day with my Uncle Joe’s specialty beer biscuits.

UNCLE JOE’S BEER BISCUITS

2 cups Bisquick

1/2 cup flat beer*

Using a fork, mix all ingredients into a soft dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured board and knead gently for a minute or two. Roll out to 1/4- to 1/2-inch thickness and cut with a floured cutter. Bake in a greased pan for 8 to 10 minutes at 425 degrees.

*A good use for that opened beer in the fridge.

For an afternoon snack or snappy appetizer to take to your next party (whenever that time comes) this cheese spread is super easy and pairs well with, drumroll please, your favorite beer, of course.

SPICY BEER CHEESE

8 ounces lager beer

1 pound sharp cheddar, grated

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced