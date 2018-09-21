As we age we face many difficulties and challenges that often include multiple, chronic illnesses, changes in cognitive functioning, and mental health impairments. Elderly people have psychological problems resulting from several factors over which they have no control. For example stress, ill health, the loss of loved ones and support systems, a decline in cognitive skills, pain, and changes in living situations. Any change is more complicated as we age.
Furthermore, our bodies experience many changes in our cells, tissues, and organs causing functional impairments. Cells are less able to divide and reproduce and cell membranes have more difficulty getting oxygen and nutrients or eliminating carbon dioxide and waste materials. Aging organs make it more difficult to function and connective tissue becomes stiff. Strokes, dehydration, falls, memory problems, and nutritional deficiencies are common with age.
Debris accumulates inside and outside brain cells and repair mechanisms slow down. Healthy cells get less blood flow and deteriorating cells release chemicals that harm healthy cells. After we reach 40 years of age, our hippocampus, the part of the brain that stores new memories loses 5 percent of its cells every decade. In other areas of the brain, neurotransmitters decrease by up to 50 percent. Brain areas where dopamine, the neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure, decreases the production of this substance causing people develop apathy and indifference. Personality traits are stable, as are personality disorders, but with age disorders are intensified.
Since the end of the state mental health system, many people have nowhere to go other than to a long-term care facility when they become ill. It is estimated that up to 90 percent of patients in long-term facilities experience mental health problems. Long-term care facilities do not see themselves as mental health hospitals and, sadly, many health care providers do not address mental health issues.
On occasion, psychiatrists miss assessing the medical illnesses because the elderly often present with confusion and a lack of sharpness of mind. Many patients have undergone surgeries that cause post-surgical depression. Cardiac problems develop with age and this condition causes people to feel as if they are walking on eggshells because a heart attack could happen at any time.
After reading the above, one may feel less optimistic about aging, but advances in medical treatment and more public awareness of the many challenges geriatric patients experience open up more opportunities for the elderly. Unfortunately, some people think retirement means sitting on the couch and watching one television show after another, but to do so is to invite problems.
Improving overall health improves mental health. Thoughts, feelings, and behavior are tied together so being aware of negative thoughts and refuting those thoughts helps a person stay positive, which, indeed, helps prolong life. Just taking a few steps to change your lifestyle can make a dramatic difference in your mental and physical health.
Try following these simple suggestions.
1. Stop smoking to reduce lung and cardiac cancer.
2. Decrease alcohol consumption.
3. Maintain a healthy weight and eat healthy foods.
4. Exercise to keep your body strong.
5. Keep your blood pressure and cholesterol under control.
6. Exercise your brain by reading.
7. Engage in stimulating discussions.
8. Keep or create new social contacts.
9. Take a multivitamin.
10. Keep up to date with lab work.
11. Maintain good mental health by seeking professional help when needed.
12. Get plenty of sleep.
13. Monitor your stress.
Admittedly, these behaviors won’t prevent the aging process, but they have been found to slow the process down.