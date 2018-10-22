Alcoholism as a form of self-medication has long been practiced. Before the advent of medication to alleviate symptoms, alcohol was a convenient way to deaden one’s fears, aches and pains.
Surprisingly, substance abuse among the elderly is more common than one would think. Moreover, few elders seek medical help for their addictions and it is generally overlooked by the medical community. A Canadian study during 2015-16, found that there were more alcohol related hospital admissions for older adults than for heart attacks. The number of alcoholic and drug related problems are probably underestimated in the U.S.
Psychological and medical problems develop with chronic use of alcohol. For example, alcoholism is associated with malnutrition due to a lack of a balanced diet and an inability of the stomach to absorb nutrients.
Additionally, bones thin out and cirrhosis of the liver can develop and lead to death. Alcohol contributes to falls, mimics medical disorders and contributes to other disorders such as diabetes, memory loss, and dementia. Loneliness, fear, anxiety, and stress combined with health problems, create the perfect scenario for the development of substance abuse. Alcohol also promotes depression which fosters more alcohol consumption.
As we age, the future is often unknown; fear of dying, being alone, and becoming disabled are prominent concerns in an elderly person’s mind. Family isn’t always supportive or available and friends die off.
Often, medical practitioners dismiss aches and pains as “just old age” which leaves the elderly untreated. Older people are often viewed as poor treatment risks because they are seen as unstable. Additionally, the age of managed care has shortened the time medical practitioners spend with the elderly which fosters misdiagnosis or under-diagnosis of medical and psychological disorders.
Many people believe that a drink or two will help them sleep because older people take longer to fall asleep. Adding alcohol further complicates sleep problems because it diminishes the quality of sleep.
Old age is associated with a decline in cognitive skills and chronic alcoholism is a major contributor to decreased memory and the processing ability of the brain. Thoughts are not gathered in ways that words can easily express. The onset of alcohol and drug abuse is often attributed to the stress that develops with old age. Retirement, the death of a spouse, relocation, financial problems are common stresses that contribute to the use of alcohol.
As women age they experience more losses than men because men generally die earlier than women. The death of a spouse for a woman also means a loss of support from a larger community of people. Additionally, men tend to identify with their work and when they retire they may experience a loss of self-esteem which fosters depression. After retirement, alcoholism may contribute to the development of marital conflict which tends to increase at this time in a marriage. Also, retirement affords more time to consume alcohol.
Alcohol abuse may even be more extensive in retirement communities because such residential facilities isolate the elderly from the general population. Social isolation fosters substance abuse. If other people are not available to monitor or observe changes in behavior or impairments caused by alcoholism, the practice can continue unobstructed.
With age comes the development of dementia and that means difficulties forming new memories. When an elderly person uses alcohol, they may not understand the effect it has on their functioning, especially if they have dementia. Therefore, drinking more than one alcoholic drink or using drugs diminishes cognitive abilities, health, emotional well-being, sleep, shortens lives, and decreases the overall quality of life.