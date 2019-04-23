There are many ways in which children respond to domestic violence and they include externalizing behaviors, internalizing behaviors, post-traumatic stress disorder, separation anxiety, social behavior problems, competency and school problems.
Marital conflict has always existed, but now social scientists are beginning to understand the short- and long-term effects it has on children. Violence in the family threatens a child's sense of security, which causes them to be fearful, anxious and emotionally distressed. The following disorders have been found to be associated with children who witness this destructive behavior.
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) can be an associated product of chaotic parental behavior and domestic violence. It can cause children to develop a constant state of hyper-arousal. A child can be overwhelmed with emotions that occupy their minds making it difficult to function. It is generally believed that genetic and neurological theories dominate the current thinking in the basis for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but environmental factors have an impact on the disorder.
Externalizing problems are those that can be seen outwardly. Aggression is an example of a child’s reaction to marital conflict. Children will tend to mimic their parent’s behavior and may also develop a conduct disorder which may be the embryonic stage of sociopathology. Cruelty to animals and other forms of destructiveness can be manifested by those children living in high conflict environments.
Exposure domestic violence affects children’s social behaviors. Children may come to believe that violence is acceptable. Moreover, they may resort to aggressive behaviors to resolve their own conflicts. They may even lack empathy when seeing violence because they have become numb to the behavior. As the child ages, he or she often develops academic problems and their conduct is oppositional to school authorities and adults.
Internalizing problems consist of the emotional responses that are manifested as future potential psychological problems. Anxiety is one example of internalizing. Anxiety can be observed as worry, apprehension and fearfulness. When a child does not know if he is coming home to parents who are feuding, or in the throes of physically attacking each other, his anxiety can be agonizing. Sadness and anxiety develop because a child has no control over their fearful environment.
Children may blame themselves for the chaos in the home, especially if arguments are generated over the behaviors of the children. And, children exhibit poor self-esteem causing them to withdraw from social interaction with their age group. They may not ask friends to their home for fear their parents will act out in their presence, which would be humiliating. Children develop a sense of shame for their parent’s behavior.
In the very worst cases, children may become so depressed that suicidal ideations enter their minds and they may even act on those thoughts when hopeless sets in and there is no way to escape the life they have to live.
Many children who witness domestic violence develop symptoms similar to combat soldiers who return from active duty. PTSD symptoms include anxiety, flashbacks of the abuse, hypervigilance, guilt, nightmares, numbing of emotions and sleep problems. Separation anxiety in children is quite common as they fear something bad will happen when being away from that parent.
As we can see, witnessing domestic violence impairs a child’s social and emotional development and is a form of child maltreatment. By having well-adjusted families we have well-adjusted children, and a well-adjusted society. Our children deserve to feel safe in their homes, to excel in school, to develop leadership skills because they are confident in their abilities and they deserve to be happy.