How many times have you lied in the last 24 hours? Was it once, twice or perhaps three times?
We begin lying at a very young age. Lying is a primitive defense mechanism observed in youngsters. For example, in a videotaped experiment conducted using unloaded guns and after a lengthy lecture on the dangers of guns, a group of children was asked not to touch the guns while the adults were out of the room. When the adults returned, and asked the children who touched the guns, they did not respond truthfully. In 2-year olds, only 30 percent were untruthful. Among the 3-year-olds, 50 percent lied, and among 8-year-olds, 80 percent lied about touching.
As we grow older, our lying skills develop more sophistication. What increases a child’s ability to lie is his or her ability to understand the intentions and knowledge of the other person’s brain and to possess the ability to plan, pay attention and use self-control. We all lie, but we do so for various reasons.
On average, people lie about one to two times a day. Most of the lies are intended to hide one’s flaws or to protect someone else from the truth. However, saying that you didn’t take the clothes out of the dryer because you didn’t know where they needed to go is an attempt to deceive with an excuse for not doing what you were supposed to do. Other lies are intended to cover up a personal wrongdoing. Because of their vulnerability, some people lie to survive. Lying is an attempt to mislead or distort someone else’s perception of reality.
Some people lie to gain wealth and status by impersonating a famous person, as in the case of Anna Anderson who claimed to be the Russian Tsar Nicholas’ daughter Anastasia, who had been killed in 1918 with her family during the Bolshevik Revolution. Anderson’s motive was for wealth to be gained by establishing herself as a Romanov.
Even though bold-faced lies can seem self-evident of being fraudulent, people still believe what they want to believe. In a study reported in National Geographic magazine by Briony Swire-Thompson, a doctoral candidate demonstrated how difficult it is to refute a myth in spite of factual evidence to the contrary. For example, 2,000 Americans were presented with two options: “Vaccines cause autism” or “Donald Trump said vaccines cause autism.” Trump has repeatedly suggested there is a link, despite the lack of scientific evidence. Trump supporters agreed with the Trump position.
Exploring the reasons people lie, in the same magazine cited above, 11 categories were identified.
1. To cover up a mistake or misdeed.
2. To escape or evade other people.
3. The motives are unclear, even to us.
4. To ignore or disregard reality.
5. For malicious intentions; to hurt someone.
6. To uphold social roles or avoid rudeness.
7. To help others for altruistic reasons.
8. To make people happy.
9. To shape a positive image of ourselves.
10. To bring benefits beyond money.
11. To gain financial benefits.
Presidents have lied to cover up bad behavior. People lie to advance themselves and gain political or social prominence. People lie to entertain. Impersonating someone else is to deceive. People lie to shock and amaze others with tricks. The internet has provided numerous ways to deceive others. And, people lie because lying is the only option they believe they have. It would seem that those who lie may be in considerable emotional distress.
So, how many lies have you told today?