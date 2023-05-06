Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

As if it wasn’t already obvious, a study out of Tufts University revealed that most of the new cases of diabetes in the last 30 years have been due to poor dietary choices.

Seven out of 10 cases, they say, are preventable through diet and exercise, and yet, the number and percentage of Americans with diabetes continues to rise at an alarming rate.

It went from 6.2 million people with diabetes in 1990 to 37.3 million people in 2023; from 2.5% of the U.S. population, then, to a whopping 11.3% now. If we include prediabetes, the number shoots up to 96 million people, or 38% of the U.S. adult population, who are at risk of serious health complications due to elevated blood sugar levels.

Maybe not the greatest, but the most dominant | Ron Colone

Maybe not the greatest, but the most dominant | Ron Colone

As a young player who fell in love with basketball, and with the legends of “the City Game,” I was enamored with his signature “finger roll,” which I practiced for far too many hours when I probably would have been better served working on my jumper ...

Use it, lose it, find it | Ron Colone

Use it, lose it, find it | Ron Colone

A few years ago, I wrote a column about the detrimental effects of using emojis in our texts and emails, feeling that it might be causing people to lose the ability to express themselves in words, or to even access their thoughts and feelings ...

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0