Why does my loved one with dementia become agitated and combative?

As part of my seminars and writings on “The Many Dimensions of Dementia,” and “The Elephant in the Room,” I have addressed the concerns of many families regarding daily unpredictability — including behavioral — that cognitive decline can bring.

Those of you living with a loved one with dementia know the challenges. Today, I would like to address the triggers that may motivate agitations for people with dementia.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner.

 

