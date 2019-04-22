The Thoroughbred race horse industry hasn’t had many reasons to smile lately but last Saturday gave us pause.
Jockey Hugh Bowman rode a 7-year-old filly named Winx to victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Australia. With 37 career wins and unbeaten for over four years, she took first for the 33rd year-in-a-row. This last win extended her 25 unsurpassed number of Group 1 triumphs in the highest class of race types with the best horses.
Some of us remember, or have seen the movie about the Australian great Phar Lap who also won 37 career races. At seven years of age most horses have already retired, but carefully conditioned and not over-raced by trainer Chris Waller, Winx kept going.
As is her style, Winx laid way back in the pack until the final bend before opening up in huge strides to the finish line. With about 650 feet to run, jockey Hugh Bowman encouraged her with a shake of the reins, and the all-time Australasian money winner passed the front runner to win by two lengths.
With confidence, I can say that Winx demonstrates a determination to out-run the other horses on the track. It is her desire. No whip needed.
Consider the words of the second place horse’s world-class jockey, Tommy Berry. "I've got no words, really," he said. "You just don't have a horse sprint like he did then and get beat."
A wise trainer understands nurturing, conditioning and encouragement. Everything a race trainer does should help focus the horse’s mind on thinking forward. Whether loading in the starting gate, rounding for home in the stretch or loading in the trailer, the competent trainer wants the horse to focus forward.
Trailer loading problems are common and an example of the need to focus forward. Every responsible horse owner knows a horse should be able to load in case of veterinary emergencies and evacuations.
It is wrong thinking to have a horse experience pain, especially behind them, in order to go forward into the trailer. Yet, we see this all the time where horses are hit from behind while trying to load.
Instead, train your horse to load using a safe trailer, a long lead rope and on a day when you have no place you need to go. But before you ever point your horse in the direction of the trailer, establish some ground manners and leadership with your horse.
The training halter called a Dually is a time-saver to train pressure and release – backward and forward – to create a partnership, directing the horse’s feet.
Once you have your horse walking beside you, stopping when you stop and backing up as you back up, you can consider asking your horse to up-the-challenge of going forward into a trailer.
Horses are not naturally cave-dwellers so it is pretty counter-intuitive to ask them to accept this without a lot of patience, kindness and understanding. Once trusting, they will generously understand.
You could start the training even more incrementally by walking your horse over bridges, plastic tarps and places that make odd sounds to further build trust between you and the horse, establishing that you are with them every step of the way.
As you approach the trailer, be sure to do more backing up than going forward. That’s right. You need to train your horse to back up more than you need to ask them to move forward.
Backing up is more work, less natural for them and a great way to build confidence in your ability to take them places that aren’t life threatening. This is why I emphasize how unproductive whipping or causing pain is.
Take your time and stand your ground. If your horse flies backward, its likely only a few feet and you have a long lead. A rule with horses is the one who controls the movement of the feet, leads.
Always keep your horse thinking forward and strive never to create pain. Soon he will be loading himself!
For more on how horses help us learn and lead better lives, attend The Movement 2019 in Solvang, April 29-30. Visit www.TheMovement2019.com.