Horses live in the moment and react in real time which can be confusing and scary for the novice rider -- or even for someone leading from the ground.
Given the numerous reasons a horse might suddenly bolt, veer or leap with little warning, having a better understanding of your horses’ sense of survival instincts and establishing a set of ground rules early on between you and your horse, is best.
Let’s talk about that.
Experiences create learned responses; but when training your horse, the fewer negative experiences, the better. Positive experiences build trust and boundaries which will keep you and your horse safer.
Bonding with your horse happens when you both become more familiar with each other’s needs, and it is the primary obligation of the handler to read these signs and act to keep both horse and human safe. It also keeps you focused at all times on the horse and your environment.
Remember: This is a no-cell-phone zone. Really.
You can be relaxed and focused at the same time if you have an established set of predictable actions. Your horse needs instant and consistent feedback from you on his actions to understand what is acceptable behavior when you are together. And it's best to keep in mind that uncertainty breeds fear.
Educating a horse to do many things well, is the greatest gift you can give him to guarantee a happy, healthy life.
Praising a horse for a good behavior, or putting the horse to work for misbehaving, is only understood if it happens within three seconds of the behavior. It is a marker of understanding between you two. It gives the horse a frame of reference he needs to eliminate indecision and doubt about what you are asking.
An example of this that every rider can relate to is standing still to mount. A horse whose feet are moving is a horse whose mind is busy. Moving while you mount is a good way to get hurt, and also traumatizes a horse at the same time.
Remember: fewer negative experiences, the better.
Positive experiences build trust and boundaries. Train your horse to stand still when you ask and to move when you ask. Black and white. Yes and no. You as the leader need to see that this is taught first.
A stroke on the neck or a quiet word of praise within three seconds of asking your horse to stop, is sufficient for understanding. Backing up is work for the horse, which he will consider a negative consequence of moving his feet without being asked. No drama, it’s just work he will prefer not to repeat. He will soon understand your ‘Yes and No’ and stand still when asked. Now you are ready to train the same behavior at the mounting block.
This is true of any training, no matter what the skill or discipline. Focus on what your body language and behaviors are conveying. Are you being consistent with the ‘Yes and No’ so your horse seeks the positive response? Are you rewarding and taking the pressure off when he does well? Repeated often, this produces a reliable marker that gets a good, consistent response.
If your corrections are engaging the horse’s mind, you are getting your work right. If you are frustrated and too intense, his mind could shut down and become resistant to training. Take a breath or take a break. Frustration slows down learning for both you and your horse. It's best to end the day on a good note and start again tomorrow.
Partnership and bonding happens when there is harmony; and with horses, actions speak much louder than words.