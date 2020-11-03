Debbie Roberts Loucks: Taming a 'fire-breathing' horse

During these unprecedented times, many people are seeking a healthy diversion and choosing to spend time with horses. Emails have been pouring in about horsemanship and equine behavior, and it's been wonderful exploring the uniqueness of Equus caballus with those people.
An interesting fact to note is that horses don’t need to see in full color like other animals who may use color to identify danger, safety or breeding signals. And while some people believe that horses tend to group by breed or color, variety in a herd still makes it a herd — with all the dynamics that make up a community. Most people also believe, and discern, that there is a system of hierarchy in every herd. There's actually more going on there than some realize.
In a herd, all members are important, each has a role and they are constantly being admonished by others in the herd to respect that role. Obstreperous young horses are taught manners by their older herd mates. The lead horse will direct the herd’s movements. From foals to the oldest members, the community of horses finds safety and peace in a predictable environment.
Renowned horse trainer Monty Roberts often reminds audiences at his public demonstrations that horses don’t know he is a famous trainer. When he enters the round pen, the horse takes him for what his actions are, not his reputation. It’s a humorous thought but proof that horses live in the present and will respond to kind and fair treatment. It is why we might not get the same results as Roberts but through effort, we are going to get better results with time. Trust is earned.
Horses cannot lie or contrive. They take us at face value and you will get a real response from a horse, as they have no other motives but to survive and to live in safety. If we force them by painful or extreme measures, we are confirming that people are to be avoided if possible. They are certainly generous animals to be willing to take direction from the predators that we are.
A fire-breathing horse
My friend Edwardo Moreira is a Brazilian entrepreneur who loves horses. He called me to relay an experience that excited him about his work with horses and with people. He had offered to help a woman with three of her wild horses. When he arrived at her ranch, she had invited a small crowd of people to watch him work. He was suspicious that he may have some difficult horses to work with.
She explained that the three horses were all a problem; the first not so bad but the other two progressively worse. She shared that the third had been very dangerous and that she hoped he was brave enough to show how well the concepts would work. Moreira is very brave, yet practical as well. He would take the challenge and see how far he could get.
The first horse was definitely unhandled before this event and quite challenging. He was able to achieve Join-Up® after much effort and the crowd was quite amazed at the transformation that came over the horse in front of them.
The next horse was led in like a fire-breathing dragon, with a handler on both sides of him. Moreira went to work and this horse was many times over tougher than the first. He was dangerous! But being inspired by the results of the first horse and the encouragement of the crowd, Moreira took his time and subdued the wildness in this horse and soon had a relaxed and willing horse on the end of the lead.
Exhausted, he announced to the crowd that he was not physically ready to work with the third and would need to come back for this challenge. As he was sharing his regrets with the audience, the woman came into the round pen and confessed that she imagined that he would not be able to work with all three, so she moved the most difficult horse to the second spot to be sure he was worked with.
Moreira was stunned but quickly thanked her for not having told him of this switch. He confessed that he would not have given this horse as fair a chance if he had imagined him nearly impossible to trust. Preconceived notions of the horse’s behavior may have cost Moreira the chance to help this horse through patience and understanding.
In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told the world that he looked to the day when people would “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
This is what horses are capable of.
Debbie Roberts Loucks grew up on Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. She is the daughter of Monty and Pat Roberts. You can follow her on her popular podcast Horsemanship Radio.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!