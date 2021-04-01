There are some in the racing industry who say it would take 10 to 15 years to get the direction of horse racing turned around from where it stands today.

There are many reasons why they can make a case for this, not the least of which is a history of racing schedules and traditions creating the historical timetables that add to the allure of racing.

Changing the training timetable for all thoroughbred racehorses would require a significantly different training methodology. The retraining of professionals involved, from the jockeys to the off-track horse trainers, would be necessary in order to create change.

Today, the entire system of breeding, training and running races is set up for one goal: Every owner of a thoroughbred racehorse dreams of one day winning the Kentucky Derby.

The annual Derby is traditionally run on the first Saturday of May. There are only 35 races to enter in order to gain eligibility to qualify. And the Derby is only open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds. The competition is fierce with no second chances.

Only 20 spots are available to qualifiers, and there are about 20,000 thoroughbred foals born per year.

A quick look at the odds tells you that there is less than one 1/1,000 chances that any one thoroughbred eligible that year will make it to the famous "Run for the Roses." Still, owners dream, invest and long to hear the bugle call for their horse on Derby Day.

You might guess that the solution many people have suggested is that the age requirement be changed to qualifying 4-year-old thoroughbreds only for the richest races. Because this would require a significantly different training methodology and a retraining of the professionals involved, the investment could turn away owners and trainers, causing them to leave the sport and disperse their horses wherever they can.

Changing the training timeline, yearling auction sales might need to become 2-year-olds-not-yet-started sales, since the weanlings would be left in pastures to grow another year. Colts that are separated into individual paddocks after fields are chopped up — leaving them unable to run with each other — mean more land requirements. Owners would need to invest more heavily in each horse since the goal is to hold off racing until horses are 3 years old. And to ask the industry to move the goal post out a year means that training would need to reformat from early saddle training to a more gradual ground training.

There also is the matter of how youngsters learn and grow. If left untrained, a horse grows big and strong without boundaries. Waiting to start a horse at 3 years old can translate to bigger injuries. If different training methodologies and the retraining of the professionals involved is to happen, then the techniques would need to be very different than they are now. Ground driving, building strength and bone density, might be employed to develop a youngster into an athlete.

“The skeleton of the racehorse has to be literally molded into a performance skeleton by selective breeding and exercise and adaptive training. This skeletal remodeling is work-specific,” said Dr. Larry Bramlage, partner, co-owner and surgeon for the Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. “Bone trains to the level of work that it sees, not the volume.”

Bramlage has suggested that one reason to train 2-year-olds is to keep the bone growing and not atrophy. He has studied bone growth, strength and density and the habit of racehorses trained in only one direction around the track. This single-direction work forces training on the left lead in the turns. When studied, there is evidence of structural overload from this practice, but as long as there is sufficient time to repair, the skeleton gets strengthened.

No owner wants to see their horse break down. Good trainers and owners know that it only takes a simple X-ray to know if their thoroughbreds have joints mature enough to race on. When the growth plates, or epiphyseal closures, are an “A” and closed, their athlete is ready for a faster pace. If this was a requirement, racing would change.

As to the matter of how our horses learn, just as young people absorb a language exponentially faster than adults, horses also learn quickly when they are young and more slowly upon maturity. Starting the horse later means a steeper learning curve for the horse once started. We can all keep learning for a lifetime, but the young mind enjoys the challenge and sets up the neuroscience behind the benefits of learning.

Abolishing 2-year-old racing without considering all of the processes mentioned would be a rash decision and likely condemn many thousands of thoroughbreds to an unhappy fate. However, creating a better world for the racehorse would certainly be attainable if these points were addressed and solutions were developed.

Thoroughbreds deserve to have many thoughtful and compassionate humans looking to protect their future.