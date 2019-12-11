* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The count was 29 horses dead at Santa Anita this season and many people blamed the unusually heavy rainfall for the problems this year. Sealin…

Extremes in competitive horse showing techniques sometimes swing like a pendulum, from one end of the spectrum to the other.

A century ago American Thoroughbreds were arguably the most important performance horses in the U.S., and they were bred to race long distance…

Debbie Roberts Loucks grew up on Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. She is the daughter of Monty and Pat Roberts. You can follow her on her popular podcast Horsemanship Radio.