Horses are big and fast and maybe just a little bit intimidating to you.
Maybe it’s your daughter who is not even 100 pounds yet and the thought of her controlling a 1,000-pound animal is terrifying.
You might even admit to it, your sweaty palms and rapid breathing around the horse tends to back this up.
Equinophobia is a psychological fear of horses.
“Is it true,” you ask, “that horses can sense my fear? Are they bio-feedback beings that can read my intent from far away?"
There is help for you, assuming you are willing to be a student and learn some basic Equus.
How are your skills of observation?
Building on these skills will help you focus on things other than your physiology. Forget about your heart rate and the urge to take cover for a moment.
Don a helmet and stay away from that hind end. We are going to just observe for now.
Mindfulness around horses requires two simple things: an open mind to discover new categories of thoughts and also an awareness of more than one perspective. This is what children do naturally through play and why you see so many kids who love horses.
First, remember that horses are flight animals with a different set of motivations than cats and dogs. They can’t contrive or lie, they only react.
To flee is their default, naturally.
They will size you up and if you are trustworthy, they can read your intent better than almost any animal. That also means if you exude fear with your adrenaline, they will wonder whether you are dangerous to be around.
Yes, they are afraid of you when you are fearful!
Let’s read their body language now. Watch the ears. Ears go where their eyes go.
Now you can tell where they are prioritizing their attention.
A tense horse will have tight jaw muscles and thin nostrils. Their eyes might be wide and their head held high for the best visual of their surroundings.
Conversely, a relaxed horse has a soft eye, lowers his head and often licks and chews, especially if his adrenaline is dropping.
Horses can read your facial expressions too. Horses respond to your emotional cues by assigning an emotional value of the voice they hear with that of the facial expressions they see.
They identify and recognize us by our movements and behaviors. Their survival has always depended on that.
Horses tend to be generous and forgiving of our mistakes, but they never seem to forget them.
Here are eight tips to be your better-self around horses:
- Know what your limitations are and learn to be a better horseman in the future. For example, leading a horse safely with the correct equipment is a good place to start.
- Improve your fitness so you are ready to work or even ride horses, if you want to.
- Only work around horses that are quiet enough for you to learn from at first.
- Practice keen focus on the horse’s body language and keep an open mind.
- Learn to breathe from your diaphragm (ask a voice coach if you need help).
- Wear practical boots and a helmet.
- Take a hands-on course or a reputable online horsemanship course, preferably one you can take together with your horse gal.
- Prepare to have fun and to see what she sees in horses.
