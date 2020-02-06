Debbie Roberts Loucks: On the Road to the Horse Makeover

After nearly an hour and a half, Chris Cox was already riding his grey filly, while Richard Winters in the second pen, took a little more time with his horse, Ms Drifting Roan, a blue roan filly. Judges Monty Roberts, Vivian Robertson, Pete Agalos, and Gary Gordon keenly observed and took notes.

Ken McNabb took even more time to acclimate his filly to the pen but it seemed to give her more time to think about the situation. He struggled to get the equipment near her.

At the start of the competition I would have said Ken had the quietest of the three fillies but the results didn’t show it. In contrast, Chris had amazing timing and may have looked as if he was moving too fast, too soon, but the results were extraordinary. Chris was kind, rewarding her often with soft words of encouragement which seemed to get her past any shut-down points.

A year later in 2007 Chris became champion of the Road to the Horse winning a saddle, buckle, and model of his winning horse, Commander Otoe King. In 2009, Richard won it in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,000 spectators.

