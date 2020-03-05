Debbie Roberts Loucks: Legendary Temple Grandin to keynote at The Movement 2020

In June of this year, Temple Grandin will travel to the Santa Ynez Valley on a mission to share her unique perspectives on how humans and horses can live healthier lives. She will keynote at the 3rd annual The Movement 2020 event held at Flag is Up Farms in Solvang, June 21- 23.
Horse demonstrations will be at the center of Grandin's presentation, offering attendees a firsthand understanding of how a horse's behavior parallels with his handler's.
If you haven’t heard of Temple, I am privileged to introduce you to her story.
Temple Grandin is a flight animal.
Born autistic in 1947, she didn’t speak until the age of three and a half. Her mother, a Harvard University graduate, refused to institutionalize her and instead was determined to help educate and socialize her. With early speech therapy and teachers who taught Temple the value of patience with others, Temple was able to enter a normal kindergarten at age five.
It wasn’t until she left home and earned her bachelor's degree in human psychology at Franklin Pierce College in 1970, a master's degree in animal science from Arizona State University in 1975, and then a doctoral degree in animal science from the University of Illinois at Urbana, that she discovered her interest in the flight animal.
Today half the cattle in the United States are handled in facilities she designed.
Dr. Grandin has become a prominent author of books "Thinking In Pictures", "Animals In Translation" and "Animals Make Us Human" and a respected speaker on topics of autism and animal behavior.
HBO made a movie in 2010 called "Temple Grandin", starring actress Claire Danes which garnered 15 Emmy Award nominations and five wins.
During the awards ceremony Grandin appeared on stage, showing great ability to overcome her fear of public speaking and tolerate extreme sensory overload. Temple is quick to encourage parents to teach their autistic child social skills, explaining that “it hurts the autistic much more than it does the normal kids to not have these skills formally taught.”
Today, she is a beloved professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University (CSU). I have met many of her students who are in awe of her abilities to communicate and simplify complicated concepts in psychology.
Just this month CSU broke ground on the $5 million Temple Grandin Equine Center to improve the lives of children, veterans with post-traumatic stress, seniors with dementia and others with emotional or physical challenges.
For details about the upcoming summer event, visit www.TheMovement2020.com