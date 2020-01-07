Debbie Roberts Loucks: Horse and human: A multi-generational story

Adding to the celebrated genealogy, Pat flew to Ft. Worth, Texas in September to receive an award for Johnny Tivio. He was honored and inducted into the NRCHA Cow Horse Hall of Fame.

Johnny Tivio was truly a great horse that competed in all events possible. He was shown in reining, cutting, working cow horse, roping (heading and heeling), pleasure and was undefeated in the Western riding competition.

In November, Pat was informed that she was nominated, along with her longtime friend, JoAnn Jones of Morro Bay, for an award for their contributions to the world of rodeo.

Both were given the ‘Who’s Who of the Western World,’ NOTABLE LADIES OF THE WEST, gold and silver medallions at the World of Rodeo Reunion at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 13.

In mid-December, Pat received notice that her horse, Black Design, had qualified for the National Reined Cow Horse Association’s World Championship show to be held in Ft. Worth, Texas in mid-February. Black Design qualified in both the Open Non-Pro Limited and the 5K Non-Pro Limited classes.

Pat says she is undecided whether she and Black Design will make the trek to Ft. Worth, Texas, but she has plans to enter as many classes as she can in the year 2020.

Debbie Roberts Loucks grew up on Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. She is the daughter of Monty and Pat Roberts. You can follow her on her popular podcast Horsemanship Radio.

