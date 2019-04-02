The wilder the horse, the less sound they make.
Wild horses are mostly silent and communicate more with body language than with vocalizations. It is very peaceful to watch a wild horse family interact out in remote areas where they are still allowed to live and survive.
If you have a chance to observe wild horses in their natural environment, notice how social the herd family is. There is hierarchy but no ego. They live and react in the present and their instinct is to survive as a species, which they have done well for millions of years.
Working with the wild horse, one striking thing is how predictable their reactions are if you understand their nature. They have honed their survival skills deeply into their DNA. Their movements are calculated to avoid capture and death.
Flight animals are uncomfortable with sudden noises and unknown objects. In turn, predators in the wild have inadvertently created warning signs for horses by being predictable in their movements while stalking the flight animal.
The recipient of the Honored Vaquero award, Paul Righetti, grew up on the Central Coast of California in a family who has a generational legacy of breeding and training horses. He recently told me that during his lifetime he has noticed an evolution in the horses’ innate behaviors.
“The equine business has evolved so fast and so far, the colts when they are born are a little easier to handle, that they are not as ‘mustang’ or wild, whatever you want to call it. The colts today are a lot easier to get around, not wanting to kick you or bite you, evolving into gentler horses.”
One could conclude that "wild" is just another word for "react to survive."
Our body language around a horse tells them if they need to be wary of us or if they can trust us. They can read our intent very well, just as their ancestors read the warning signs of the predators: a piercing glare, a raised heart rate and an aggressive stance.
It’s interesting that human babies begin to recognize facial expressions immediately after birth. There is a large body of research that indicates babies prefer to look at happy faces and are upset by visually negative emotions. Babies can distinguish between happy and angry body language which can affect their emotional development later on.
To survive as a flight animal, horses read our eye movements, can detect our heart rates and breathing patterns, muscle tension and even our adrenaline levels. Reacting to predatory gestures is how horses in the wild signal the herd to take flight.
Being with your horse should be peaceful and quiet if it is to be enjoyable for both you and your horse.
You have heard it said that horses can "mirror" our emotions and even help teach us skills in emotional control. The greatest trainers are lifetime students of Equus caballos because there is so much to learn – or unlearn – like ego and deception. Horses have no capacity for either and only live in the present, comfortable with low adrenaline and companionship, not pain and force.
If you appreciate and love horses, learn their language. Work around them with smooth movements and a quiet demeanor. Be clear and consistent in your expectations of behaviors. Create a predictable schedule for them, one they can come to depend on. And just be there with them.
These are the things your horse wants you to know -- no apologies, just practice being present with them.
For more on how horses help us learn and lead better lives, attend The Movement 2019 in Solvang, April 29-30. Visit www.TheMovement2019.com.