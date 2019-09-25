* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!

A clean-up day at the ranch yielded more than just pristine horse stalls and happy steeds for the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program. Five volunteers — all Central Coast Allstate agency owners — helped secure a sizable grant to benefit the Therapeutic Riding Program through their volunteerism.

Held at the newly redesigned Jacobsen arena, entrants competed against each other in seven different events for points and a chance at a cash purse. including bull riding, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, bareback bronc, team roping, barrel racing and steer racing.

Debbie Roberts Loucks grew up on Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. She is the daughter of Monty and Pat Roberts. You can follow her on her popular podcast Horsemanship Radio.