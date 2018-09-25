If you have ever had the privilege of riding an American Mustang, you will relate to my admiration and awe for these diminutive horse heroes.
Sure, they are part of our Western heritage, brought here through Spanish explorers, but most know the Mustang is a survivor of bleak desert environs mostly found in California, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas. Dry Nevada is home to more than half of the wild horse populations in North America today.
When you think of Thoroughbreds, what comes to mind? Racing and Eventing, right? When you think of the Quarter Horse breed, what do you imagine them doing? Western reining, cow work and sprinting, yes? The large warm-blood breeds conjure up visions of dressage and show jumping. The heavy breeds like drafts and Clydesdale impress us with their strength pulling wagons and plows. Arabian horses are amazing endurance racing competitors. All can be admired for their specific attributes matched for these disciplines.
So when I say American Mustang, which discipline did you think of? Did you close your eyes and see a stallion standing on a ridge, overseeing his herd of mares and foals? Is this their greatest attribute? A beautiful image, but it only begins to describe their story.
The Spanish Mustang Registry lists their ideals as "a smooth muscled horse with a short back, rounded rump and low tail set." Their coupling is smooth and the overall appearance is of a balanced, well-built horse. The girth is deep, with a laid back shoulder and fairly pronounced withers.
I would add that hundreds of years of survival have bred in intelligence, athleticism and a strong constitution. They can live on very little feed and have incredible hoof walls and stamina. Now what can they do with that package? Nearly anything!
Let’s go back to those other breeds again. Racing? The fastest recorded gallop of a Mustang horse was 88 kilometers per hour, or about 54 miles per hour. Averaging about 14-15 hands in size, the speed of Mustangs is actually comparable to other mid-sized horse breeds.
That means they add Eventing and Endurance to their abilities. Working cattle and ranch work is a given for these horses. The Spanish Criollo breed is the forefather of the Quarter horse too. Some of the taller Mustangs have even taken on jumping and dressage. They certainly have strength to pull appropriate loads and the feet to endure the environments.
What is the greatest attribute of the American Mustang? Versatility. No question about it.
Our family owns several Mustangs and can attest to this first hand. Shy Boy, famous for the BBC documentary about his adoption and gentling, has completed the five mile route during the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena – twice! He has been in more TV and radio studios than most people and was in training with the famous Western Reined Cow Horse champion Ron Ralls. There is very little this 24-year-old Mustang hasn’t done to date.
Aren’t we lucky this breed is also in plentiful supply and looking for good homes, too? Local rescues and adoption facilities regularly hold auctions. There are prison programs that start Mustangs competently and offer the Mustangs to the public. The Mustang Heritage Program has caused nearly 4,000 Mustangs to be trained and adopted through their Mustang Makeover programs. There are clever national initiatives like MyRightHorse.org who are keen to help you find your next horse: a Mustang.