Growing up riding horses, I sometimes heard the old expression, "That horse needs a few more wet saddle blankets," meaning that the horse needs more training and probably more exercise.
Having just returned from a week in a remote area in the southeastern corner of Colorado, I thought back on that expression. A group of us spent most of every day on horses that were in great condition, sound in both body and mind. What most horse owners might find extraordinary is that the horses were fed naturally off the land at the end of the day, no supplementation was needed.
Every morning, a wrangler would ride into high desert pastures and round up the horses and bring them back to the corrals near the tack room and high lines to be saddled. This afforded the opportunity to check the health of the horses before choosing who will be needed that day. Then the balance of the herd was sent back to pasture to graze and be horses.
This is where we can really study how horses are meant to live. Not that every owner can provide this ideal environment for their horses, but it certainly does illustrate the road map. This reminded me of a discussion I had with Mark Herthel, president of Santa Ynez Valley based Platinum Performance. I asked him how he approached good horsemanship from the nutrition angle.
“Literally we are learning everyday about the impact on health and behavior – it’s a very exciting field. If you look at the natural environment of horses it is quite different from the diet that horses are eating today," said Herthel. "The natural diet would be high in forage and grasses, full of Omega 3 fatty acids. Instead horses are often fed concentrates and grasses that have been sheered. There is quite a difference in those fatty acids.”
According to Herthel, the modern diet is high in Omega 6. The horse is an Omega 3 animal. Omega 3s are anti-inflammatory and Omega 6s are pro-inflammatory. We see a lot more arthritis with a heavy grain diet and behaviorally we see a whole host of issues if we don’t feed continuously as opposed to 2-3 meals per day.
So what is a responsible owner to do when you can’t let your horse forage all day and roam the pastureland like the horses in Colorado? How can we prevent ulcers and poor health that leads to behavioral issues too? How can we practice good horsemanship in these modern times? If we are what we eat, can Omega 3s help horses function better and have less issues from pain and inflammation?
Sean Moriarty, president of Omega Fields, is a proponent of natural horsemanship which advocates for slow feeders like hay nets and feeding a natural diet of forage and less concentrates. Sean feels strongly that stabilized Omega 3s are key to a healthy horse and his company was the first to discover how to stabilize flax seed oils loaded with Omega 3s.
“We have been a leader in omega-3 supplementation and nutrition for over 20 years, with long-term success, capturing the essence of the horse and rider bond through optimum health,” said Moriarty.
So there are ways we can re-create that environment for our horse, lots of exercise, a sound diet made for a horse, and gentle training to create that bond. It’s worth it for the horse, and that makes it worth it for us.