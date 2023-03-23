DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for five years. It started out wonderful, but now I'm having second thoughts. He keeps putting my kids down and telling me I'm a bad mother. It's so bad he has even put a knife to my throat. And, yes, he hits me.

I am not an angel, but I always stand up for him and have his back. However, I don't see him having mine. There's so much more I could say, but I am scared if he knew I was writing to you it would end up bad for me. I need help, but I don't know what to do. He has isolated me from my family and friends. Please help me. -- LOST AND AFRAID IN THE EAST

DEAR LOST: The man you are involved with is a dangerous abuser. What you must do next, for the sake of yourself and your children, is quietly contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233 or visiting thehotline.org for help in formulating a safe escape plan.

