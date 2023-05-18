DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend, "Jana," and I have been together for 18 years. We live in a small community. About a year ago, a young single guy moved in next door. Jana and "Aiden" took an immediate liking to each other. She's 64, and he's 35.

Aiden is on permanent disability, has never had a job and is heavily into drugs. He does odd things like walking down the middle of the street draped in blue lights and sitting in the middle of the street. The police have been called on him so many times he was almost kicked out of the neighborhood.

He and Jana were together all the time -- calling, texting and talking in person. They don't meet so often now because we've had so many arguments about it. I was jealous in the beginning. Now I just don't like her hanging out with him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you