You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Wife starts to resent man's constant demands for gifts
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Wife starts to resent man's constant demands for gifts

DEAR ABBY: I feel uncomfortable receiving gifts, and I find it hard to meet my husband's requests for constant gifts, especially when I feel I already give so much. He constantly asks me to buy him things, some of which are very expensive.

I'm a saver, not a spender, and I try to watch my budget. I already pay all the household bills, even though we make the same amount of money. I owned my house before we met, and he chips in with occasional upgrades and maintenance or takes me out to dinner once in a while. But I pay for the vast majority of expenses, as well as perform the majority of chores. I have sacrificed and paid for all our vacations because I wanted the experience, and I accept that.

The problem is, he seems to feel unappreciated, suggesting that if I gifted him more often, he would know he was constantly thought of. He says he buys me random gifts -- usually small items to which there are strings attached or implied reciprocity. These requests, especially when he buys for himself quite a bit, seem like a smack in the face to me. I feel he's impulsive with purchases, and won't be happy until I have nothing left.

How do I handle meeting my husband's need for constant validation without going bankrupt or having all the love sucked out from resentment? Mentioning my financial limitations doesn't seem to quench his thirst for more. -- EXCESSIVE IN NEW YORK

DEAR EXCESSIVE: If my reading of your letter is accurate, you are doing all the heavy lifting in your marriage. What, exactly, is your husband contributing except to ask for more? Gifts are supposed to be freely given, not dispensed because they are requested.

Whether your husband is greedy, selfish or extremely needy, I can't guess, but the balance is off in your marriage. This is why I'm recommending you consult a marriage and family therapist. If your husband is willing to go with you and discuss these issues, they can be resolved. If not, please go alone so you can gain clearer insight into what (and whom) you are dealing with.

DEAR ABBY: My mother likes to tell people where to sit at every family gathering. It can be anywhere, including at a restaurant or even at my aunt's house. It's annoying and feels disrespectful.

I'm 49, and my girls are in their early 20s. I try to be patient, but she doesn't consider health conditions or if someone is left-handed.

I don't know why she feels she has to tell us what to do. Please help. -- PUSHED AROUND IN KENTUCKY

DEAR PUSHED: Have you talked to your mother about this? She may, for whatever reason, need to feel she is in control. If she isn't hosting the gathering, this may be her way of maintaining dominance in her relationship with her sister, her children and grandchildren.

I'm not sure you can change your mother, but please don't cut yourself off from the rest of your family. If you aren't seeing them individually, please consider it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Woman planning future may have competition for widower
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman planning future may have competition for widower

DEAR ABBY: A friend's wife died six months ago after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was her faithful caretaker, as she was mostly homebound and bedridden. He told me previously that he has had a female friend for the last four years. He didn't say, but I think she comes "with benefits". 

Dear Abby: A pillar of the community is less admired at home
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: A pillar of the community is less admired at home

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 14 years to a man a lot of people in our town think has no flaws. He helps a lot of people, and he is also a pastor, but he ignores me and takes me for granted, personally, emotionally and sexually. He'd rather watch TV until he falls asleep on the couch.

Dear Abby: Disruptive cousin unwelcome during family visit
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Disruptive cousin unwelcome during family visit

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I and our children moved across the country away from our families three years ago. My 9-year-old daughter is extremely close to my mom and sister. Mom wants to take a road trip and spend a week with us. We are all excited, since we haven't seen them in a year. However, she wants to bring along my grandma and my younger cousin, who is 12.

Dear Abby: Warring kids are barriers in couple's relationship
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Warring kids are barriers in couple's relationship

DEAR ABBY: I got married to a wonderful guy 14 years ago, but after a year of marriage, our children (his 10-year-old and my 12- and 13-year-olds) couldn't stand one another and caused a lot of problems. I was brokenhearted when he gave me divorce papers. I moved out but continued to date him without our kids around.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News